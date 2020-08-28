WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

