WMS Partners LLC Purchases 302 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 293,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

