WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,945 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $178.88. 361,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $185.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

