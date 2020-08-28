WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,344 Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Baxter International by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 386,934 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $86.02. 57,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

