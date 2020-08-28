WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,490 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.55. 57,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

