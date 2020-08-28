WMS Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,412,000. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.15. 10,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.