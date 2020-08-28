WMS Partners LLC Sells 362 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,657,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,063,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.95. 23,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,189. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.