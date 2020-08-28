WMS Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $29,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 515,666 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 433.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 489,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,305,000.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.48. 34,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,774. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

