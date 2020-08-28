Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $216.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.41.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.