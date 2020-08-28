Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.25 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00126485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.01632941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00202969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00153977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars.

