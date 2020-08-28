WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $39.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $29.53. 17,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.32. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,718,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 404,163 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 196,980 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 810,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.