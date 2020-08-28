Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 81.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $7,294,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.52. 4,172,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.