Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Up 5.8%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.21 and last traded at $91.55. 5,839,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 5,417,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

