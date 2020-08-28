X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $77,306.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 56,542,375,483 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

