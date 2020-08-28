X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $71,641.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000451 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 56,521,089,984 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.