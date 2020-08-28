Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Xencor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

XNCR traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $34.99. 265,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,632. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Xencor by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

