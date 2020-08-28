Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 99,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $427.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,516,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 842,513 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after buying an additional 835,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after buying an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 118,813 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 74,351 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

