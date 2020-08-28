YOU COIN Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00131863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.01658210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00158787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

