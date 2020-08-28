YPF (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 6.1%

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 1,108,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,017,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in YPF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,554,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 382,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in YPF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 117,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in YPF by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 778,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in YPF by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 517,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in YPF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,141,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

