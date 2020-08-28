Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.83. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.