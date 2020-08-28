Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.13 Million

Brokerages expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to announce sales of $431.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $468.10 million. Parsley Energy posted sales of $510.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 784,417 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 672,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 322,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 41,276 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 541,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 426,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 522,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 3,752,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,819,167. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

