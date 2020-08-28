Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce sales of $28.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.04 million to $29.84 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $23.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $114.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.37 million to $116.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $110.68 million, with estimates ranging from $110.30 million to $110.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 148,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,809. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

