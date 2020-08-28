Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report $70.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $52.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $295.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $300.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $312.10 million, with estimates ranging from $306.50 million to $315.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $170,178. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNCR stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 293,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.