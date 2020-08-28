Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $265.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.33 million to $274.10 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $253.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $998.79 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on DORM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,909. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

