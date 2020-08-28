Zacks: Analysts Expect Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iterum Therapeutics.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,662. The company has a market capitalization of $101.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $30.00.

