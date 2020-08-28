Zacks: Analysts Expect Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iterum Therapeutics.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,662. The company has a market capitalization of $101.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $30.00.
About Iterum Therapeutics
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
