Zacks: Analysts Expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $746.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will post sales of $746.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $753.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.00 million. Open Text posted sales of $696.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Text.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Open Text stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,793. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. Open Text has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Open Text by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,722 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,283,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,197,000 after purchasing an additional 724,395 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,477,000 after purchasing an additional 683,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Text by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 631,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Text (OTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.