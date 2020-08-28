Zacks: Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Million

Brokerages expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $28.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the lowest is $27.90 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $26.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $115.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $125.25 million, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $128.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBB. BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,098.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,560. The company has a market cap of $258.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

