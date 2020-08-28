Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,977. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 808,706 shares of company stock worth $26,282,696. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

