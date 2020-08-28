Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.06. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,757. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.318 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

