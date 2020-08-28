Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. KKR & Co Inc posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,419 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,611,000 after acquiring an additional 534,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,443 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,594,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after acquiring an additional 184,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.96 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.