Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.20 Million

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce $208.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.90 million and the highest is $209.50 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $233.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $861.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $831.00 million to $876.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $804.63 million, with estimates ranging from $792.30 million to $817.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Simmons First National by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Simmons First National by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Simmons First National by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC remained flat at $$17.55 during trading on Friday. 335,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.