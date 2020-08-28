Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $213.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.88 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $242.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $875.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.50 million to $889.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $874.13 million, with estimates ranging from $817.32 million to $991.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE:PRA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 368,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $828.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.24. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ProAssurance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ProAssurance by 36.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.