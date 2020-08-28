Zacks: Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,769,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125,428 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,786,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,976,000 after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,382,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 71,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

