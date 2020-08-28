Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to “Hold”

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Express alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPR. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $72.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Express has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Research analysts expect that Express will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,277 shares in the last quarter.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.