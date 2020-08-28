ZelCash Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.