ZelCash Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003458 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

