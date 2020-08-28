Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,486,917 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. 925,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.38. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

