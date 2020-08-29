-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

