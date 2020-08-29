$0.67 EPS Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.66. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%.

SASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 148,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,957. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108,039 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

