$1.18 EPS Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.11. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,940,239.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,652.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,363,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,355,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,042 shares of company stock valued at $37,474,574 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in M.D.C. by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in M.D.C. by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 305,233 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M.D.C. stock remained flat at $$44.34 during midday trading on Friday. 499,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,603. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

