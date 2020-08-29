11,855 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. 1,421,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,450. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $970.00 million, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

