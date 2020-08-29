1,902 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,902 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 171,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $200,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.30. 21,281,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,010. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

