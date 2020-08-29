1,960 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,324. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.