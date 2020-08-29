1,994 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Bought by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,346,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $216.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,365 shares of company stock worth $14,223,951. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

