22,160 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,864,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,382,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

