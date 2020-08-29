26,579 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,428,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,610. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

