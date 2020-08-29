3,225 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $279.55. The stock had a trading volume of 69,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,419. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

