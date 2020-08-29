3,784 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. 18,428,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

