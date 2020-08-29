4,490 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. 3,114,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,298. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

