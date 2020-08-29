5,113 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after buying an additional 546,661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,367,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.43. 649,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

